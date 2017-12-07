Nike Gives This Classic Shoe a New York-Inspired Makeover for a New ‘City Pack’

Nike Air More Uptempo "NYC." Instagram

One of the year’s most popular retro sneakers is getting a fresh new look that pays homage to New York.

As part of the Nike Air More Uptempo’s upcoming “City Pack,” the brand’s Sportswear division will look to the Big Apple for an understated color scheme on a shoe that is anything but subtle.

Based on images that recently hit social media, this Air More Uptempo uses a gray nubuck upper with black Swoosh logos and outlines around large “NYC” block letters in white.

Joining this New York-inspired style will be looks for Atlanta and Chicago. The former uses a white base with green lettering and gold details, while the latter boasts an all-red design that would make former NBA great Scottie Pippen proud.

Other noteworthy 2017 Air More Uptempo releases include Supreme’s three-sneaker collection in April and November’s Doernbecher Freestyle colorway designed by 11-year-old Brody Miller.

The Nike Air More Uptempo “City Pack” is scheduled to arrive on nike.com and at select Nike Sportswear retailers on Dec. 20.

