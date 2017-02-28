These Classy Nike Air Max Sneakers Can Be Dressed Up or Down

The NikeLab Air Max Woven Boot in "Wolf Gray." Nike

By and large, Nike’s Air Max offerings lean toward sporty, technical styles, but the brand’s NikeLab imprint just dropped a versatile Air Max sneaker that looks just as good with trousers as it does with sweatpants.

The NikeLab Air Max Woven Boot combines an all-over woven upper with full-length Max Air cushioning. While this sort of hybrid style isn’t uncharted territory for the brand, it’s rarely executed as seamlessly as this look.

The eyelets, heel and tongue of the sneakers feature leather overlays and tonal embroidery for an added touch of sophistication.

The Air Max Woven Boot retails for $200 and is available from nike.com in three colorways including the “Wolf Gray” style pictured here.

NikeLab Air Max Woven Boot “Wolf Grey,” $200; nike.com

The heels of the NikeLab Air Max Woven Boot. Nike

The NikeLab Air Max Woven Boot retails for $200. Nike

The medial section of the NikeLab Air Max Woven Boot. Nike

A top-down look at the NikeLab Air Max Woven Boot. Nike

The outsole of the NikeLab Air Max Woven Boot. Nike

