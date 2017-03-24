How Your Vote Will Help Decide Which One of These Nike Sneakers Gets Released

With Nike’s Vote Forward contest ending tomorrow, there’s still a chance to place your vote and help decide which designer’s Air Max sneakers get released to the public.
The contest coincides with Nike’s annual Air Max Day campaign, which traditionally takes place on March 26 but was extended to a monthlong celebration this year.
Vote Forward taps 12 influencers — coined “RevolutionAirs” by the brand — from around the world to create their own vision of an Air Max sneaker. Designers competing to have their concepts released include Sean Wotherspoon and Kyle Ng from Los Angeles, who discussed the process with FN earlier this month.
“Personally, I consider myself an Air Max enthusiast so I put the pressure on myself, like, ‘Man, you better not disappoint yourself,'” Wotherspoon told FN.
As of 1 p.m. ET, Wotherspoon’s Air Max 97 x Air Max 1 hybrid design leads the field, which also includes entires from Atremy Lebedev of Moscow, Russia, Lourdes Villagómez of Mexico City, Mexico, Clement Blavoine of Amsterdam, Netherlands, Venus X of New York, Alexandra Hackett of London, England, Tianzhuo Chen of Beijing, China, Bünyamin Aydin of Istanbul, Turkey, Naotaka Konno of Tokyo, Japan, Shangguan Zhe of Shanghai, China and Fabrikr of Seoul, Korea.
Take a look at each entry below and be sure to make your voice heard by voting for your favorite design on nike.com/voteforward or via the Nike SNKRS mobile app.
