How Your Vote Will Help Decide Which One of These Nike Sneakers Gets Released

The designers featured in Nike's Vote Forward Air Max contest. Nike

With Nike’s Vote Forward contest ending tomorrow, there’s still a chance to place your vote and help decide which designer’s Air Max sneakers get released to the public.

The contest coincides with Nike’s annual Air Max Day campaign, which traditionally takes place on March 26 but was extended to a monthlong celebration this year.

Vote Forward taps 12 influencers — coined “RevolutionAirs” by the brand — from around the world to create their own vision of an Air Max sneaker. Designers competing to have their concepts released include Sean Wotherspoon and Kyle Ng from Los Angeles, who discussed the process with FN earlier this month.

“Personally, I consider myself an Air Max enthusiast so I put the pressure on myself, like, ‘Man, you better not disappoint yourself,'” Wotherspoon told FN.

As of 1 p.m. ET, Wotherspoon’s Air Max 97 x Air Max 1 hybrid design leads the field, which also includes entires from Atremy Lebedev of Moscow, Russia, Lourdes Villagómez of Mexico City, Mexico, Clement Blavoine of Amsterdam, Netherlands, Venus X of New York, Alexandra Hackett of London, England, Tianzhuo Chen of Beijing, China, Bünyamin Aydin of Istanbul, Turkey, Naotaka Konno of Tokyo, Japan, Shangguan Zhe of Shanghai, China and Fabrikr of Seoul, Korea.

Take a look at each entry below and be sure to make your voice heard by voting for your favorite design on nike.com/voteforward or via the Nike SNKRS mobile app.

The Nike Vote Forward leaderboard rankings as of 1 p.m. ET Friday. Nike

Artemy Lebedev’s Nike Air Max 97 x VaporMax design. Nike

Bunyamin Aydin’s Nike Air Max 97 Mid design. Nike

Celement Balavoine’s Nike Air Max 90 x Air Max 97 design. Nike

Kyle Ng’s Nike Air Max 1 Flyknit design. Nike

Lourdes Villagómez’s Nike Air Max 1 x Air Max 90 design. Nike

Naotaka Konno’s Nike Air Max 97 Flyknit design. Nike

Shannguan Zhe’s Nike VaporMax hybrid design. Nike

Sean Wotherspoon’s Nike Air Max 97 x Air Max 1 design. Nike

Chen Tianzhuo’s Nike VaporMax hybrid design. Nike

Venus X’s Nike Air Max 97 x VaporMax hybrid boot design. Nike

Fabrikr’s Nike Air Max 1 design. Nike

