How Your Vote Will Help Decide Which One of These Nike Sneakers Gets Released

By / 43 mins ago
Nike Air Max Vote Forward Designers
The designers featured in Nike's Vote Forward Air Max contest.
Nike

With Nike’s Vote Forward contest ending tomorrow, there’s still a chance to place your vote and help decide which designer’s Air Max sneakers get released to the public.

The contest coincides with Nike’s annual Air Max Day campaign, which traditionally takes place on March 26 but was extended to a monthlong celebration this year.

Related
Former Oasis Frontman Noel Gallagher Helped Design These New Adidas Sneakers

Vote Forward taps 12 influencers — coined “RevolutionAirs” by the brand — from around the world to create their own vision of an Air Max sneaker. Designers competing to have their concepts released include Sean Wotherspoon and Kyle Ng from Los Angeles, who discussed the process with FN earlier this month.

Personally, I consider myself an Air Max enthusiast so I put the pressure on myself, like, ‘Man, you better not disappoint yourself,'” Wotherspoon told FN.

As of 1 p.m. ET, Wotherspoon’s Air Max 97 x Air Max 1 hybrid design leads the field, which also includes entires from Atremy Lebedev of Moscow, Russia, Lourdes Villagómez of Mexico City, Mexico, Clement Blavoine of Amsterdam, Netherlands, Venus X of New York, Alexandra Hackett of London, England, Tianzhuo Chen of Beijing, China, Bünyamin Aydin of Istanbul, Turkey, Naotaka Konno of Tokyo, Japan, Shangguan Zhe of Shanghai, China and Fabrikr of Seoul, Korea.

Take a look at each entry below and be sure to make your voice heard by voting for your favorite design on nike.com/voteforward or via the Nike SNKRS mobile app.

Nike Vote Forward LeaderboardThe Nike Vote Forward leaderboard rankings as of 1 p.m. ET Friday. Nike
Nike Air Max HybridAlexandra Hackett’s Nike Air Max hybrid design. Nike
Nike Air Max 97 x VaporMaxArtemy Lebedev’s Nike Air Max 97 x VaporMax design. Nike
Nike Air Max 97 MidBunyamin Aydin’s Nike Air Max 97 Mid design. Nike
Nike Air Max 90 x Air Max 97Celement Balavoine’s Nike Air Max 90 x Air Max 97 design. Nike
Nike Air Max 1 FlyknitKyle Ng’s Nike Air Max 1 Flyknit design. Nike
Nike Air Max 1 x Air Max 90Lourdes Villagómez’s Nike Air Max 1 x Air Max 90 design. Nike
Nike Air Max 97 FlykniNaotaka Konno’s Nike Air Max 97 Flyknit design. Nike
Nike VaporMax HybridShannguan Zhe’s Nike VaporMax hybrid design. Nike
Nike Air Max 97 x Air Max 1Sean Wotherspoon’s Nike Air Max 97 x Air Max 1 design. Nike
Nike VaporMax HybridChen Tianzhuo’s Nike VaporMax hybrid design. Nike
Nike Air Max 97 x VaporMax HybridVenus X’s Nike Air Max 97 x VaporMax hybrid boot design. Nike
Nike Air Max 1Fabrikr’s Nike Air Max 1 design. Nike

Want more?

A Guide to the Best Nike Air Max Sneakers Out Now

Nike’s Top Soccer Cleats Get Makeovers Inspired by Iconic Air Maxes

Nike Is Rereleasing This Air Max Collaboration, Which Resells for More Than $1,000

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s