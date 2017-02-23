Nike Did Something Crazy With These Air Max Sneakers

The Nike Air Max TR 17 is cushioned with a full-length Air Max midsole. Lapstone & Hammer

Since its 1987 inception, Nike’s Air Max line has pushed the boundaries of athletic footwear. But the brand’s latest installment may be its most radical yet.

The Nike Air Max TR 17 is part luxury lifestyle shoe, part performance training sneaker. Its upper features a premium leather upper in a tan “Linen” shade with eye-catching woven details. Cut outs in the lateral and medial panels allow the woven look to take center stage, while a black neoprene inner bootie keeps the foot snug and secure.

The Nike Air Max TR 17 features a woven leather upper. Lapstone & Hammer

More than just a statement maker, the Air Max TR 17 is equipped for athletic use thanks to its full-length, 360-degree visible Air Max tooling.

If you’re looking for a sneaker that can get the job done in the gym and beyond, the Air Max TR 17 is available now from select Nike retailers including Lapstone & Hammer.

The Nike Air Max TR 17’s woven details extend to its heel. Lapstone & Hammer

The Nike Air Max TR 17’s neoprene inner bootie delivers a snug fit. Lapstone & Hammer

