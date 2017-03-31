These Nikes Are the Next Best Thing to the Air VaporMax

The Nike Air Max "LD-Zero" in Pure Platinum. Nike

If you’re having trouble tracking down Nike’s Air VaporMax sneakers that released Sunday, this alternative model might satisfy your Air Max craving.

The Nike Air Max “LD-Zero” is half old-school style, half modern technology. Designed by Fragment Design founder Hiroshi Fujiwara, the upper of the Air Max “LD-Zero” is culled from the “LD-1000” shoe from the 1970s. The gray mesh-based look features a Pure Platinum colorway — the same palette used on the debut Air VaporMax style.

The Nike Air Max “LD-Zero.” Nike

At the midsole, the Air Max “LD-Zero” is cushioned with a 360-degree visible Max Air sole, which is essentially the precursor to the VaporMax.

The Air Max “LD-Zero” is available now in men’s and women’s sizing from nike.com for $180.

For more ideas, check out our guide to the best Air Max sneakers out now.

Nike Air Max “LD-Zero $180; nike.com

The Nike Air Max “LD-Zero” retails for $180. Nike

The heel of the Nike Air Max “LD-Zero.” Nike

A top-down look at the Nike Air Max “LD-Zero.” Nike

The translucent outsole of the Nike Air Max “LD-Zero.” Nike

Want more?

Here’s What Nike Has Planned for the Future of the Air VaporMax

Here’s Why the Air VaporMax Is Important to Nike

What It Felt Like to ‘Run on Air’ In Nike’s Air VaporMax Sneaker

A Guide to the Best Nike Air Max Sneakers Out Now