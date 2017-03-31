These Nikes Are the Next Best Thing to the Air VaporMax

By / 35 mins ago
Nike Air Max LD-Zero
The Nike Air Max "LD-Zero" in Pure Platinum.
Nike

If you’re having trouble tracking down Nike’s Air VaporMax sneakers that released Sunday, this alternative model might satisfy your Air Max craving.

The Nike Air Max “LD-Zero” is half old-school style, half modern technology. Designed by Fragment Design founder Hiroshi Fujiwara, the upper of the Air Max “LD-Zero” is culled from the “LD-1000” shoe from the 1970s. The gray mesh-based look features a Pure Platinum colorway — the same palette used on the debut Air VaporMax style.

At the midsole, the Air Max “LD-Zero” is cushioned with a 360-degree visible Max Air sole, which is essentially the precursor to the VaporMax.

The Air Max “LD-Zero” is available now in men’s and women’s sizing from nike.com for $180.

For more ideas, check out our guide to the best Air Max sneakers out now.

