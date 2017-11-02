Nike Women’s Anaconda Sneakers Feature a Metallic Snakeskin Silhouette You’ll Love

Nike Air Max 1 Ultra 2.0 Metallic Anaconda Green Courtesy of Nike

If there’s one place in the world that snakes have become widely accepted it’s in footwear. Enter: Nike — the latest to join in on the snakeskin shoe game. The brand recently announced the introduction of its new Anaconda Air Max 1 Ultra 2.0 women’s sneakers set to release in the near future.

Nike Air Max 1 Ultra 2.0 Metallic Anaconda Silver Courtesy of Nike

Offered in three colorways, the style features the usual sleek aesthetic of the Air Max 1. The biggest highlight of the shoe is its reptile skin-like texture that adds an edgy yet understated luxe touch to the sneakers. Each shoe is coated with a light metallic sheen along the upper and features tonal laces.

The silver and emerald green versions of the Anaconda Air Max 1 are contrasted with a white midsole. On the flip side, the third iteration is neutral in all-black throughout the shoe.

Nike Air Max 1 Ultra 2.0 Metallic Anaconda Black Courtesy of Nike

Nike has not set an official release date, but said on its website that the shoes are “coming soon.” The styles will sell on the Nike app, nike.com and at select retailers.

