This Unreleased Nike Sneaker Combines Two of the Brand’s Most Popular Air Max Shoes

Nike Air Max 97 VaporMax heel. Nike/US11

Two of Nike’s most formative Air Max sneakers are set to combine in the near future with the introduction of an Air Max 97/Air VaporMax hybrid.

Newly surfaced images show the first-of-its-kind look in a pearly white finish with dark red logos and white mesh underlays. The Air Max 97’s distinctive reflective stripes are also included, but the upper is where similarities to the retro look end.

Down below, the 1997 model’s original foam and full-length Air Max cushioning is replace with Nike’s modern VaporMax midsole. Like the Air Max 97’s oft-seen two-toned outsole, the new sneaker includes a mix of black and clear rubber underneath its fully visible Air sole.

Nike Air Max 97 VaporMax lateral. Nike/US11

“Without any midsole or sockliner, you get to feel the Air in a whole new way,” Zachary Elder, cushioning innovation designer at Nike, said of the Air VaporMax. “As you step down, each lug gets pushed into the Air unit, ramping up the pressure. As you step off, the pressure releases, creating that springy bounce.”

There is currently no confirmed release date for the Air Max 97/Air VaporMax sneaker, but these product images suggest that the shoes will be released on Nike’s e-commerce site soon.

In the meantime, you can shop other Air VaporMax styles now from nike.com with prices starting at $190, while the Air Max 97 is available in adult sizes from $160.

Nike Air Max 97 VaporMax. Nike/US11

Nike Air Max 97 VaporMax top.

Nike Air Max 97 VaporMax outsole. Nike/US11

Nike Air Max 97 VaporMax reflective details. Nike/US11

