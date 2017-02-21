Nike’s Classic ‘Silver Bullet’ Air Max 97 Is Being Restocked This Week

An on-foot look at the Nike Air Max 97 "Silver Bullet." Sneakersnstuff

One of Nike’s classic original Air Max sneakers is being re-released Wednesday at select retailers.

The “Silver Bullet” Air Max 97 was last seen during a limited run in January, and now the nostalgic runners are set for a restock ahead of Nike’s Air Max Day celebration in March.

The defining feature of this late ’90s classic is its nearly full-length visible Air midsole that spans from heel to toe. It’s also notable for its reflective upper, which makes use of 3M Scotchlite detailing.

The reflective details of the Nike Air Max 97 “Silver Bullet.” Nike

This colorway was one of the Air Max 97’s original makeups and combines a metallic silver upper with white accents and red branding. Most recently, it was released in a limited-edition makeup exclusive to Italy along with small runs of the original style in December and January.

A restock of the sneakers is set for Wednesday at select Nike Europe retailers including Sneakersnstuff and Overkill.

The Nike Air Max 97 “Silver Bullet” will be available Feb. 23. Sneakersnstuff

The heel of the Nike Air Max 97 “Silver Bullet.” Sneakersnstuff

The lateral section of the Nike Air Max 97 “Silver Bullet.” Nike

The medial section of the Nike Air Max 97 “Silver Bullet.” Nike

The Nike Air Max 97 “Silver Bullet.” Nike

A top-down look at the Nike Air Max 97 “Silver Bullet.” Nike

The outsole of the Nike Air Max 97 “Silver Bullet.” Nike

