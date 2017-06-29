You Can Still Buy These Classic Nikes Right Now  

Nike Air Max 97 "Silver Bullet" Luisaviaroma

In April, Nike gave Air Max enthusiasts exactly what they’d been clamoring for with a rerelease of the original “Silver Bullet” Air Max 97. Like many limited-edition drops, the retro runners sold out quickly — but that doesn’t mean you should give up hope just yet.

Select sizes in the Nike Air Max 97 “Silver Bullet” (and its “Metallic Gold” counterpart) can still be found from select retailers. You’ll have to fork over a bit more than the sneaker’s original $160 asking price, but we think it’s worth it to get your hands on these classics while you still have a chance.

Nike Air Max 97 OG “Silver Bullet,” $224; luisaviaroma.com

The “Silver Bullet” Air Max 97 was one of the model’s debut styles in 1997. It features a reflective metallic silver upper with black accents and red Swoosh branding at the heel and mesh-backed side panels.

If you’re still looking to get your hands on this classic colorway, select sizes are available now from luisaviaroma.com for $224.

Nike Air Max 97 “Silver Bullet” heel Luisaviaroma

Nike Air Max 97 “Silver Bullet” outsole Luisaviaroma

Want more?

One of the Rarest Nike Air VaporMax Styles Is Rereleasing for Men and Women

Nike Did Something Crazy With These Air Max Sneakers

A Guide to the Best Nike Air Max Sneakers Out Now