Nike Goes International With a New Limited-Edition ‘Country Camo’ Collection Coming Next Month

The Air Max 97’s 20th anniversary has already brought sneaker enthusiasts a number of new and classic styles to choose from, and Nike is closing the year off with a bang by releasing even more excellent looks for the trending silhouette.

In December, the brand will revisit a camouflage collection from 2013 with the launch of the limited-edition Air Max 97 “Country Camo” collection. Countries highlighted in the pack include Germany, France, Italy and the UK.

Nike Air Max 97 Camo Pack “France.” Nike

Famous camouflage patterns from each country adorn the upper of the retro runner, which also feature removable Velcro tongue logos depicting each locale’s flag.

Readers can shop this collection, which is also expected to include a fifth USA colorway, beginning in late December. In the meantime, other Air Max 97 styles are available from nike.com with prices starting at $160.

Nike Air Max 97 Camo Pack “Germany.” Nike

Nike Air Max 97 Camo Pack “UK.” Nike

