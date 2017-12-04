These Women’s-Only Nike Air Max 95s With Fur Arrive This Week

For the female sneaker fan, Nike has dressed its Air Max 95 silhouette in fur for the holiday season.
Arriving this week are three iterations of the classic running shoe from the Swoosh, a subdued look and a pair of bold variations, for women only.
For the fan of a classier, less bold look, Nike is releasing the Air Max 95 Embossed Fur Black. The shoe is executed with black pony hair and cowhide, and is completed with a white midsole.
Another look from Nike is eye-catching, with blue, tan and pink tones dominating the upper. The highlight of the upper is the bright blue pony hair. Wrapping up the shoe is a clean white midsole.
The third iteration of the Air Max 95 to drop features burgundy and deep orange hues, completed with a white midsole. The upper boasts deep orange pony hair (a hue Nike lists as cider).
All three shoes arrive Dec. 7 via SNKRS, nike.com and at select Nike retailers.
