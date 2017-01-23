Nike Is Releasing Flyknit Air Max Sneakers in Classic Colorways From the ’90s

The heel of the Air Max 90 Flyknit. Inflammable

Nike’s old-meets-new approach to lifestyle footwear will continue in March with the launch of several Air Max 90 Flyknit Ultra 2.0 colorways.

The retro-inspired sneaker, which uses memorable design elements of the Tinker Hatfield-designed Nike Air Max 90, features a new build boasting a breathable Flyknit upper and a deconstructed collar and tongue for an even more lightweight feel.

Keeping with the sneaker’s ’90s-inspired theme, the Air Max 90 Flyknit Ultra 2.0 is due to arrive in two colorways culled from the Air Max 90’s original styles. There’s a “White/Wolf Gray-Bright Crimson,” which is reminiscent of the sneaker’s defining “Infrared” colorway, along with a “White/Concord-Laser Pink” variation, which emulates one of the most popular Air Max 90 women’s colorways.

The Air Max 90 Flyknit “White/Concord-Laser Pink.” Inflammable

In addition to the familiar looks, the Nike Air Max 90 Flyknit Ultra 2.0 will also be dropping in a new “Multicolor” makeup, which is officially labeled “Black/Medium Blue-Cool Gray.”

The Nike Air Max 90 Flyknit “Multicolor.” Inflammable

German retailer Inflammable is advertising all three colorways for a March 3 release, with the retail price converting to $176.93 each based on current rates.

In related news, employees from U.K. sneaker store Size? recently predicted that the Nike Air Max line would have a major impact in 2017. Nike’s annual Air Max Day celebration will take place on March 26.

The Nike Air Max 90 Flyknit in “White/Wolf Gray-Bright Crimson.” Inflammable

The Nike Air Max 90 Flyknit in a colorway inspired by the original “Infrared” makeup. Inflammable

The Nike Air Max 90 Flyknit will launch on March 3. Inflammable

The knit detail on the Nike Air Max 90 Flyknit. Inflammable

