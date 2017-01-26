Nike Is Giving Sneakerheads What They Want With Premium Remastered Air Maxes

The "Black/Black-Black-Sail" NikeLab Air Max 1 Pinnacle. Titolo

With Air Max Day 2017 on the horizon in March, Nike is pulling out all the stops to give fans of the storied running shoe franchise what they’ve been clamoring for.

As alluded to by Size? social media manager Luke Matthews, Nike is set to give its beloved Air Max 1 sneaker a major makeover. One of the first incarnations of this revival will come in the form of four NikeLab Air Max 1 Pinnacle releases.

Advertised for a Feb. 1 launch by retailer Titolo, this series of NikeLab Air Max 1 Pinnacle sneakers includes a monochromatic “Sail/Sail,” a black-and-white tumbled leather style, and two colorful makeups that use varying shades of blue.

The “Iced Jade/Cargo Khaki-Sail-Outdoor Green” NikeLab Air Max 1 Pinnacle. Titolo

Along with the luxe materials, the most noteworthy update on these Air Max 1 Pinnacle releases is their shape, which has been restructured to look more like the original releases from 1987.

Throughout the 2000s and beyond, the biggest complaints among Air Max enthusiasts revolved around the silhouette — specifically the shape of the toe box area — seen on retro reissues of shoes such as the Air Max 1 and Air Max 90.

Instead of the sleek, sloping shape of the runners that sneakerheads fell in love with, the sneakers had taken on a bloated look (often referred to as a “banana” shape) that failed to capture the magic of the originals.

Based on current conversion rates, these NikeLab Air Max 1 Pinnacles will retail for around $180.

The “Sail/Sail-Sail-Sail” NikeLab Air Max 1 Pinnacle. Titolo

The “Ocean Fog/Work Blue-Sail-Thunder Blue” NikeLab Air Max 1 Pinnacle. Titolo

