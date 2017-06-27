These Nikes Are One of the Rarest Sneakers Released All Year

Nike Air Max 1 "Paris" Bespoke detail Nike

2017 has already had countless limited-edition sneaker drops, but the pair you’re about to see is one of the rarest styles to release to the public all year.

With only 75 pairs in existence — 25 of which will be given exclusively to friends and family — the women’s Nike Air Max 1 “Paris” Bespoke is by far one of the scarcest sneakers so far this year.

Created using Nike’s premium Bespoke customization service, the brand says this style was inspired by Parisian architecture, culture and fashion. The style’s upper is constructed with a mix of materials including gray suedes and a snakeskin-embossed leather, while accents include a pink Swoosh, lavender liner and a gum rubber outsole.

Metallic gold dubres and “Paris” embroidery at the heel finish off this look, which comes packaged with a metal hangtag and lace aglets.

Unfortunately, for fans of the limited-edition look, this pair is going to be extremely hard to come by. Just 50 pairs will be released July 3 via Nike France’s SNKRS site for 280 Euros, which converts to around $316.

Nike Air Max 1 “Paris” Bespoke toe detail Nike

Nike Air Max 1 “Paris” Bespoke accessories Nike

Nike Air Max 1 “Paris” Bespoke medial (€280) Nike

Nike Air Max 1 “Paris” Bespoke lateral Nike

Nike Air Max 1 “Paris” Bespoke medial Nike

Nike Air Max 1 “Paris” Bespoke heel Nike

Nike Air Max 1 “Paris” Bespoke aerial Nike

Nike Air Max 1 “Paris” Bespoke outsole Nike

