Nike Transformed Its Iconic Air Huarache Into a Gladiator Sandal

Nike Air Huarache Gladiator Courtesy of Nike

The Nike Air Huarache has a long history — it was originally released in 1991 — but the classic style is getting an update from the sportswear giant.

The sneaker, worn and endorsed by numerous athletes, including Olympian Michael Johnson, has been turned into a gladiator sandal. The sandal comes in all-white, with an elastic strap for support, and it incorporates a key feature from the original trainer that provide increased comfort for wearers: a rigid midsole.

As with its sneaker predecessor, the gladiator uses minimal Nike branding, with no visible swoosh or printed name along the upper.

While the gladiator is a new take on the Air Huarache trainer, it fits in with the outdoor-inspired sandals that have been popping up in stores lately, as well as with the popular white shoe trend that has extended from everything to sneakers to mules to boots this season. While sandals often mean sacrificed comfort, this style was designed to be comfortable — one of the hallmarks of the original Air Huarache, which famously contains an inner sock within its upper for easy wearability.

The updated style will be available in women’s sizing on Nike.com, on the Nike+ app and in select retailers beginning on Aug. 3.

