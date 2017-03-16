Nike Honors Cristiano Ronaldo With New Air Force 1s Releasing Soon

Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo smiles during a Spanish La Liga soccer match. AP/REX/Shutterstock

Portuguese soccer sensation Cristiano Ronaldo is getting new footwear soon, but it’s not what you may be envisioning.

Shifting gears from Ronaldo’s Mercurial cleats worn on the pitch, Nike has readied a new Air Force 1 Ultra F.C. colorway for the Real Madrid standout.

This makeup features a solid black upper with a rolled seam construction. A metallic silver overlay is found at the heel, while the white-on-white midsole and outsole includes a small salmon hit at the rear. Inside, the player’s signature CR7 branding appears on the insole.

This Cristiano Ronaldo-inspired Nike Air Force 1 features a black upper and a contrasting white midsole. Nike

For those readers keeping score, this isn’t the first time Nike has delivered a Ronaldo-inspired take on the classic Air Force 1 sneaker. In June 2016, the brand released a blue “Hyper Cobalt” makeup of the Air Force 1 Ultra F.C.

There is currently no confirmed release date for this pair, however Nike’s official product images have been uploaded to their website, which is often an indication that a launch is happening soon.

This Nike Air Force 1 features soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo’s signature CR7 branding on the insole. Nike

The outsole of the Cristiano Ronaldo-inspired Nike Air Force 1. Nike

