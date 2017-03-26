Virgil Abloh Teases ‘Temporary’ Off-White x Nike Sneakers

Off-White's Virgil Abloh. Courtesy of brand.

Off-White’s Virgil Abloh has given his social media fans a closer look at a forthcoming collaborative Nike Air Force 1 Low sneaker.

“Temporary,” the designer captioned a teaser Instagram photo on Sunday.

"temporary" A post shared by @virgilabloh on Mar 26, 2017 at 9:32am PDT

The black sneakers feature shaky stitching, a metallic swoosh, and white shoelaces aptly emblazoned: “shoelaces.”

There have been some previews that have leaked, showing its progression. Taking to Twitter earlier this month,A$AP Bari hinted that the new kicks could drop sometime this year, captioning an early photo, “Nike… 2017.”

Off-White fall ’17 collection. REX Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Abloh presented white wide-leg, over-the-knee boots stamped with “For Walking” at Paris Fashion Week earlier this month.

In a previous interview with Footwear News, Abloh said he was always fascinated by sneakers.

A closer look at Off-White’s collaboration shoes with Umbro REX Shutterstock.

“As a kid, I was always into sneakers and footwear,” he recalled. “Jordans and skate shoes were always my go-to as a teenager.”

The designer previously released a collaboration with Umbro on sneakers and said he was inspired by “a particular U.K. style of dress and was after the idea of designing something generic.”



