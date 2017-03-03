Man Tries to Get a Job by Putting His Resume on a Pair of Nikes

One of the most important aspects of any job hunt is creating a resume that stands out from the rest. For filmmaker Rudy Crown of the Boys A.V. Society, that meant turning his CV into a pair of Nikes.
Crown used the classic all-white Nike Air Force 1 High as his canvas, converting the blank leather upper into a walking resume which includes details about his experience and skills.
“I’m applying for a job, and no it’s not Nike. But they work in the field of fashion, sneakers, sports, politics and street culture,” Crown wrote on Imgur. “I’ve been unemployed for almost 5 months now so I figured what the hell? It’s a long shot but I hope this makes me stand out. Super nervous but I’m mailing this out today, wish me luck guys. I definitely need it.”
Crown didn’t stop at the kicks, though; he even made a box to house the sneakers, complete with a customized label.
If you’re interested in creating a custom Air Force 1 of your own, the sneakers can be purchased now from nike.com for $100.
Nike Air Force 1 High 07, $100; nike.com
