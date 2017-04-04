This Fan-Favorite Nike Foamposite Is Making a Comeback in Late April

By / 54 mins ago
Nike Air Foamposite One
The "Metallic Copper" Nike Air Foamposite One is expected to release April 20.
Stadium Goods

Get ready for the return of “Metallic Copper” Foamposites later this month.

First seen in 2010, this is one of the most sought-after Nike Air Foamposite One colorways among enthusiasts. Its “Metallic Copper” name is self-explanatory: the shoe’s wavy upper is coated in a bronze sheen. The copper colors also appear throughout the eyestay, tongue and heel.

Nike Air Foamposite OneThe “Metallic Copper” Nike Air Foamposite One. Stadium Goods

Despite the bronze trophy-like shade, this colorway is by no means a runner-up. The 2010 version has previously resold for upwards of $500. But the impending retro release has had an effect on the original’s value.

The colorway was inspired by the former NBA player who made this shoe famous: Anfernee “Penny” Hardaway. The copper color was intended to resemble a penny, causing many sneakerheads to give a “Dirty Copper” nickname to the original release.

Nike Air Foamposite OneThe “Metallic Copper” Nike Air Foamposite One debuted in 2010. Stadium Goods

As Nike Sportswear continues to celebrate the Air Foamposite One’s 20th anniversary, it’s readied a rerelease of this popular makeup. The limited-edition drop is expected to hit April 20 in the U.S. for $230, while other retailers, including French store snkrs.com, say they’ll stock the rerelease on April 17.

If you just can’t wait for the official rollout, this style is available now from Stadium Goods with prices starting at $350.

Nike Air Foamposite OneThis “Metallic Copper” colorway was inspired by Anfernee “Penny” Hardaway’s nickname. Stadium Goods
Nike Air Foamposite OneThe icy translucent outsole of the “Metallic Copper” Nike Air Foamposite One. Stadium Goods

