Here’s Nike’s New Limited-Edition Collection Benefiting the Doernbecher Children’s Hospital

Air Jordan 12 Nike

Nike’s philanthropic — and fan-favorite — Doernbecher Freestyle program is back with a new collection for fall ’17.

This year, Nike worked with six Doernbecher Children’s Hospital patients to reimagine classic and soon-to-be-classic sneakers from the brand’s archive. The footwear collection will launch Nov. 18 from nike.com/snkrs, while an apparel capsule will drop at select retailers.

The 2017 Doernbecher Freestyle range comprises 15-year-old Tyler Hibbard’s SB Zoom Stefan Janoski, 15-year-old Andrew Merydith’s Air VaporMax, 11-year-old Brody Miller’s Air More Uptempo, 9-year-old Carissa Navarro’s Air Jordan 12, 11-year-old Amiyah Robinson’s Air Max Thea Ultra Flyknit and 13-year-old Brayden Sparkman’s Air Huarache Run Ultra.

Inspired by his love for fishing, Hibbard chose a nautical inspiration for the Zoom Stefan Janoski.

Nike SB Zoom Stefan Janoski “2017 Doernbecher Freestyle.” Nike

Merydith’s take on the Air VaporMax uses vibrant colors inspired by BMX jerseys and his favorite sports teams.

Nike Air VaporMax “2017 Doernbecher Freestyle.” Nike

Miller created his own comic book superhero known as Generator Man to help design his Air More Uptempo style.

Nike Air More Uptempo “2017 Doernbecher Freestyle.” Nike

Navarro had a number of inspirations for her Air Jordan 12 design, including her twin sister, favorite sports teams and one of her favorite foods: pizza.

Air Jordan 12 “2017 Doernbecher Freestyle.” Nike

Robinson chose the Air Max Thea Ultra Flyknit, which takes cues from her hometown of Oklahoma as well as her current residence, Oregon.

Nike Air Max Thea Ultra Flyknit “2017 Doernbecher Freestyle.” Nike

Sparkman’s Air Huarache Ultra design takes heavy inspiration from his favorite baseball and football teams.

Nike Huarache Run Ultra “2017 Doernbecher Freestyle.” Nike

Since 2003, Nike’s Doernbecher Freestyle collections have allowed young hospital patients to create their own unique visions of popular Nike sneakers. Each year, the shoes are released as limited-edition styles with proceeds benefiting Portland’s Doernbecher Children’s Hospital. In its 14 years, the program has raised a total of $17 million.

Want more?

Michigan’s Maverick: How Mr. Alan’s Customer-First Approach Is Paying Off Big Time

Proceeds From These Air Jordan Sneakers Will Benefit Sick Children

Nike Will Donate All Proceeds From These Sneakers to the Doernbecher Children’s Hospital