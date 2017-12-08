The NFL Is Now Selling Light Up Shoes That Look Like Yeezys

NFL knight light-Up New England Patriots Sneakers NFL Shop

The NFL is now selling officially licensed light-up sneakers bearing the logos of twelve of the league’s most popular teams.

The shoes feature knitted uppers with embroidery of teams including the Baltimore Ravens, Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys, Denver Broncos, Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, Los Angeles Chargers, New England Patriots, Oakland Raiders, Pittsburgh Steelers, Seattle Seahawks and Washington Redskins.

NFL knit light-up Pittsburgh Steelers sneakers. NFL Shop

The soles of the shoes feature light-up technology and a design reminiscent of Kanye West’s Adidas Yeezy Boost 350.

The NFL knit light-up sneakers retail for $79.99 and can be purchased now from nflshop.com.

The outsole of the NFL knit light-up sneakers. NFL Shop

The outsole of the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350. Adidas

NFL knit light-up Dallas Cowboys sneakers.

NFL knit light-up Denver Broncos sneakers. NFL Shop

Want more?

NFL Star T.J. Watt Will Wear Cleats to Support a Dick’s Sporting Goods Charity

A Look Back at the Cleats Worn Last Year for Thanksgiving Day Football Games

Nike Turned Game-Used Super Bowl 51 Footballs Into One-of-a-Kind Shoes for the Patriots

You Can Make Custom Nike Shoes for All 30 NBA Teams Right Now

How to Get LeBron James’ New Sold-Out Nike Sneakers Right Now

6 Best Customized Cleats of the NFL So Far

Here’s My Attempt at Working Out Like NFL Star J.J. Watt in his Reebok JJ II Training Sneaker