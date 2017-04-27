The Quarterbacks Who Will Go in the NFL Draft’s First Round

Mitchell Trubisky at the NFL Combine. AP Images.

If your team is struggling at the quarterback position, chances are the team isn’t doing well in the standings, either.

Do a quick Google search and you’ll find that NFL experts believe anywhere from 10 to 15 teams are in need of a QB, whether it’s someone who could take the starting job immediately or a player who will ride the bench until he’s ready to see game action.

Even though several teams need a stellar passer behind center, there aren’t many that will go in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft. (Coverage kicks off today at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.) Of the quarterbacks available, only three have been predicted almost universally by those covering the sport to be among the first 32 picks: Mitchell Trubisky, Deshaun Watson and Patrick Mahomes.

Pre-draft speculation has Trubisky, who played college ball at North Carolina, as the first quarterback to be selected. In March, when Footwear News analyzed the players entering the league who deserve footwear deals, Trubisky (who wore Nike cleats at the NFL Combine) was projected by analysts to go anywhere from No. 3 to No. 12 overall. But with the draft approaching, his stock has risen, and he’s now viewed as a potential No. 1 overall pick. Even if he drops, most have him lacing up for the Cleveland Browns next season.

After Trubisky, however, the next QB to land with a team isn’t as certain.

Clemson’s Deshaun Watson throws during the first half of the NCAA college football championship game against Alabama. REX Shutterstock

Watson, a national champion with Clemson, has been viewed as the second quarterback likely to go, but Mahomes, a product of Texas Tech, has also caught the attention of several NFL franchises. Whether Watson or Mahomes gets picked first, both quarterbacks are expected to go in the first round.

Watson (who wore Nike at Clemson) has been linked to the New York Jets and the Buffalo Bills, and Mahomes’ name has been tied to the Arizona Cardinals. (Mahomes wore Under Armour at Texas Tech.)