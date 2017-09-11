Watch This Dallas Cowboys Receiver’s Epic Catch Made in Nike Cleats During NFL Week 1 Action

The NFL regular season is finally here, with an entire slate of Sunday game action now in the books. And while the Week One play wasn’t the greatest, Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Cole Beasley made a highlight reel-worthy catch that’s sure to get tons of replays from fanatics.

During the 19-3 win Sunday over the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Beasley bobbled a pass near the sideline from second-year quarterback Dak Prescott in the fourth quarter but gained possession of the ball before stepping out of bounds. He did so by pinning it against his helmet behind his head.

Beasley, who is in his sixth season with the Cowboys, made the epic catch in a pair of cleats he’s worn throughout the preseason, the Nike Vapor Varsity Low TD.

Cole Beasley in preseason action wearing the Nike Vapor Varsity Low TD. Rex Shutterstock

The low-top model boasts a 14-cleat configuration mounted to a stabilizing TPU plate, as well as a synthetic leather upper for durability and support. When the Nike Vapor Varsity Low TD debuted, it came with a $70 retail price, but now the style is on sale for $55.97 via nike.com.

Nike Vapor Varsity Low TD, $55.97; nike.com

Want more?

Adidas Releases a Song With YG and Mike Will Made-It Inspired by NFL Star Von Miller

Will Football Fans See More Outrageous Custom Cleats This NFL Season?

Get Ready for the NFL Season by Reliving the New England Patriots Super Bowl LI Cleat Moments