7 Best Custom Cleats From NFL Week 4

Week 4 for the NFL brought the traditional excitement of an average week of football, including the hype around what players were wearing on their feet. Classic custom cleat connoisseurs like New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and Washington Redskins cornerback Josh Norman dressed up in their Sunday best for warmup and game time cleat choices.

Odell Beckham Jr. started things off this week with a hot custom cleat based off the iconic Nike Basketball Air Uptempo sneaker. The original sneaker spelled out “air” on the side of the shoe, and OBJ pays respect to that design with a twist of his own. His cleats from toe to heel spelled out “OBJ 13.” The all-white kicks were finished off with a small red Nike swoosh on the toe box. The Giants dropped to 0-4 this week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but OBJ’s shoe game remains undefeated so far this year.

A closer look at @OBJ_3 in the "Supreme" Nike Air More Uptempo cleats vs. Tampa Bay pic.twitter.com/6StDESWJ5A — B/R Kicks (@br_kicks) October 2, 2017

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton stepped out for warmups this week in a special brown suede Under Armour high-top cleat. With a completely brown suede upper and small Panther blue UA logos over the cleat, it almost looked like Newton was wearing work boots on the field. The Panthers quarterback triumphed against the Pats with a 33-30 upset.

👀 @CameronNewton warms up in special Under Armour cleats vs. Patriots pic.twitter.com/j81LNv69qV — B/R Kicks (@br_kicks) October 1, 2017

Cam Newton's cleats look like work boots. pic.twitter.com/Lf4Qchql5S — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) October 1, 2017

Mohamed Sanu of the Atlanta Falcons sported a fairly unique pair of custom cleats inspired by WWE legend Ric Flair. The Falcons wide receiver paid his respect to the “Nature Boy” with these custom Under Armour low-top kicks. The Falcons took a hard 23-17 loss to the Buffalo Bills this week which certainly didn’t leave Sanu saying “WOOOOOOOOOO!”

Mohamed Sanu pulls out the custom Under Armour cleats inspired by Ric Flair pic.twitter.com/BUR3iPWOTB — B/R Kicks (@br_kicks) October 1, 2017

Everyone’s favorite custom cleat creator Mache (@MACHE275) came out with a duo of custom cleats for Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs and tight end Kyle Rudolph. Diggs got a custom Air Jordan XII paint job on a pair of Nike Vapor Untouchable cleats in the Viking’s colorway. Rudolph got an Air Jordan retro-inspired custom as well, with an Air Jordan XI colorway inspired by a pair of Jordan cleats originally worn by Vikings wide receiver Randy Moss. His Vikings colorway was put on a pair of Nike Alpha Menace cleats.

Stefon Diggs with the "Air Jordan 12" custom Nike Vapor Untouchable cleats by @MACHE275 pic.twitter.com/IBrCQi7CHh — B/R Kicks (@br_kicks) October 1, 2017

👀 @MACHE275 made custom Nike Alpha Menace cleats for @KyleRudolph82 inspired by the @RandyMoss Air Jordan 11 PE pic.twitter.com/urqZHVgTbV — B/R Kicks (@br_kicks) October 1, 2017

Redskins cornerback Josh Norman showed love for Puerto Rico with a pair of signature Adidas low top cleats featuring a paint job of the island’s flag.

Josh Norman will show his support for Puerto Rico on Monday with custom adidas cleats 🇵🇷 pic.twitter.com/sPsnk7T1Pe — B/R Kicks (@br_kicks) October 1, 2017

OBJ’s exciting and electrifying playing style and personality were put on display with these special Nike low-top custom cleats. During warmups for Sunday’s game, the fiery wide receiver sported a pair of trippy Nike cleats. The pull tabs included the phrase “Don’t blink” — a popular saying from his days catching passes with the LSU Tigers. The wavy patterns and colors that cover the cleats show why these were the warmup cleats and didn’t make it to the field come game time.