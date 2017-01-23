Falcons vs. Patriots: Shop the Cleats That Got Them to the Super Bowl

The NFL Conference Championships took place Sunday with two blowout wins that will see the Atlanta Falcons face off next month against the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI.
Sunday’s action started with the Falcons, led by red-hot quarterback Matt Ryan, winning 44-21 over the Green Bay Packers. That was followed by the Patriots’ 36-17 victory against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
While you may not be able to get your hands on the custom cleats worn by Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones or the exclusive Under Armour turf shoes donned by Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, there was plenty of memorable footwear worn for some of the biggest moments in those games.
Find out below where you can buy the weekend’s most important cleats.
Nike Alpha Field General Elite, $125; nike.com
Nike Vapor Speed Low, $14.99-$89.99; ebay.com
Nike Alpha Pro Low, $19.99-$79.99; ebay.com
Nike Vapor Untouchable Pro, $120; nike.com
Want more?
How To Get the Best Cleats From the College Football National Championship Game
Shop the Best Cleats of the NFL Playoffs Divisional Round