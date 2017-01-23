Falcons vs. Patriots: Shop the Cleats That Got Them to the Super Bowl

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady reacts after throwing a touchdown pass. AP Images

The NFL Conference Championships took place Sunday with two blowout wins that will see the Atlanta Falcons face off next month against the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI.

Sunday’s action started with the Falcons, led by red-hot quarterback Matt Ryan, winning 44-21 over the Green Bay Packers. That was followed by the Patriots’ 36-17 victory against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

While you may not be able to get your hands on the custom cleats worn by Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones or the exclusive Under Armour turf shoes donned by Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, there was plenty of memorable footwear worn for some of the biggest moments in those games.

Find out below where you can buy the weekend’s most important cleats.

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan runs for a touchdown. AP Images

The Nike Alpha Field General Elite worn by Matt Ryan. Nike

Nike Alpha Field General Elite, $125; nike.com

Atlanta Falcons kicker Matt Bryant boots a field goal. AP Images

The Nike Vapor Speed Low worn by Atlanta Falcons kicker Matt Bryant. Nike

Nike Vapor Speed Low, $14.99-$89.99; ebay.com

New England Patriots wide receiver Chris Hogan runs to the end zone. AP Images

The Nike Alpha Pro Low worn by New England Patriots wide receiver Chris Hogan and kicker Stephen Gostkowski. Nike

Nike Alpha Pro Low, $19.99-$79.99; ebay.com

New England Patriots kicker Stephen Gostkowski boots a field goal. AP Images

New England Patriots running back LeGarrette Blount gets tackled by Pittsburgh Steelers players. AP Images

The Nike Vapor Untouchable Pro worn by New England Patriots running back LeGarrette Blount. Nike

Nike Vapor Untouchable Pro, $120; nike.com

