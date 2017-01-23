Falcons vs. Patriots: Shop the Cleats That Got Them to the Super Bowl

By / 1 min ago
Tom Brady
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady reacts after throwing a touchdown pass.
AP Images

The NFL Conference Championships took place Sunday with two blowout wins that will see the Atlanta Falcons face off next month against the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI.

Sunday’s action started with the Falcons, led by red-hot quarterback Matt Ryan, winning 44-21 over the Green Bay Packers. That was followed by the Patriots’ 36-17 victory against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Related
Under Armour Floods Social Media With Tom Brady and Julio Jones Content

While you may not be able to get your hands on the custom cleats worn by Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones or the exclusive Under Armour turf shoes donned by Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, there was plenty of memorable footwear worn for some of the biggest moments in those games.

Find out below where you can buy the weekend’s most important cleats.

Matt RyanAtlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan runs for a touchdown. AP Images
Nike Alpha Field General Elite The Nike Alpha Field General Elite worn by Matt Ryan. Nike

Nike Alpha Field General Elite, $125; nike.com

Matt BryantAtlanta Falcons kicker Matt Bryant boots a field goal. AP Images
Nike Vapor Speed Low The Nike Vapor Speed Low worn by Atlanta Falcons kicker Matt Bryant. Nike

Nike Vapor Speed Low, $14.99-$89.99; ebay.com

Chris HoganNew England Patriots wide receiver Chris Hogan runs to the end zone. AP Images
Nike Alpha Pro Low The Nike Alpha Pro Low worn by New England Patriots wide receiver Chris Hogan and kicker Stephen Gostkowski. Nike

Nike Alpha Pro Low, $19.99-$79.99; ebay.com

New England Patriots kicker Stephen Gostkowski (right) kicks a field goal.New England Patriots kicker Stephen Gostkowski boots a field goal. AP Images
LeGarrette BlountNew England Patriots running back LeGarrette Blount gets tackled by Pittsburgh Steelers players. AP Images
Nike Vapor Untouchable Pro The Nike Vapor Untouchable Pro worn by New England Patriots running back LeGarrette Blount. Nike

Nike Vapor Untouchable Pro, $120; nike.com

Want more?

How To Get the Best Cleats From the College Football National Championship Game

Shop the Best Cleats of the NFL Playoffs Divisional Round

Can NFL Players Become Sneaker Influencers?

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s