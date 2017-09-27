6 Best Customized Cleats of the NFL So Far

Josh Norman warms up with spiked Louboutin themed cleats @br_kicks/Twitter

The NFL is bringing more fun and freedom into the game with a recent uniform policy change that allows players to wear customizable cleats during their practices, warm-ups and even in some games. This added dose of creativity allows athletes to wear cleats that would otherwise come with a fine or possible suspension. These policy changes have created a whole new world for athletes and creatives to tap into and express their different personalities.

The league is just three weeks underway, but the heat coming off these custom cleats is in midseason form. Here are the best customizable cleats from the 2017 NFL season thus far.

The week three matchup from across the pond included the Baltimore Ravens and Jacksonville Jaguars. These commemorative cleats were worn by Jaguars defensive end Malik Jackson and were designed by @solesbysir. The shoes pay homage to several London landmarks like Big Ben, The Eye and, of course, the Union Jack flag. The precision detailing of so many landmarks onto such a small canvas earn these cleats a spot in the best of custom cleats so far.

The Jacksonville Jaguars are ready with the fresh London kicks for their game across the pond on Sunday! #nfl #jaguars #nfllondon #jacksonvillejaguars #snf A post shared by Sunday Night Football on NBC (@snfonnbc) on Sep 21, 2017 at 10:25am PDT

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas reigns supreme in the custom cleat game with these special “Cleats.” Inspired by Off-White designer Virgil Abloh, these cleats come straight from the mind of custom sneaker creator Mache. Based on the recently released “The Ten,” these cleats check off all the boxes for style and function.

These Joker-inspired customs were worn by Arizona Cardinals’ Patrick Peterson, but he sure wasn’t laughing after the 28-17 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. These kicks feature several images of the Joker and his classic line “Why so serious?” drawn over the toe box. Filling in space over the rest of the cleats is the phrase “Ha Ha.” These creative cartoon cleats rank amongst the top of game day customs with their super personality and dark tone.

New York Giants wide receiver O’Dell Beckham Jr. dogged the Philadelphia Eagles defensive last week as he scored a pair of touchdowns while sporting a “0% FG” custom pair of cleats. Ironically enough, it was a field goal from the Eagles that cemented their 27-24 victory at the end of the fourth quarter. These bright red customs feature the phrase “No FG Club” and “No FG Club, Not Now, Not Ever.” The motivational message and the matching style with the New York Giants uniform is what lands them on the list of best NFL customs.

Terrelle Pryor of the Washington Redskins got a super-sweet W over the Oakland Raiders with a 27-10 victory and these custom cleats from @imakecustomcleats. These ice cream sundae-themed cleats feature all the great components of a frozen treat: ice cream, hot fudge, sprinkles and, of course, a cherry on top. These cleats also feature all the best elements of custom cleats: creativity, personal touch and eye-catching.

@terrellepryor with the ice cream cone kicks 🍦🤤#CherryOnTop A post shared by Sunday Night Football on NBC (@snfonnbc) on Sep 24, 2017 at 4:08pm PDT

Famously hot-headed Washington Redskins cornerback Josh Norman stepped up his shoe game with these red-hot Adidas “Louboutin spiked” custom cleats during warmups. These all red Adidas cleats got a Louboutin makeover that featured small spikes all the way around. The red-on-red shoe blends the world of high fashion and the performance of athletic footwear. This collab is one of the best in the NFL, and hopefully we will see more Louboutin x Adidas in the future.