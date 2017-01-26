NFL 2016: Shop The Best Cleats From This Season

Members of the Atlanta Falcons celebrate after they defeated the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship game. REX/Shutterstock

The 2016 NFL season was full of surprises — the dominating Dallas Cowbos rookie tandem of Ezekiel Elliott and Dak Prescott, the resurgence of the Atlanta Falcons, and the Carolina Panthers’ fall from championship contender to the bottom of the NFC South, just to name a few — but from a footwear standpoint, the biggest shocker of the season was undoubtedly the attention cleats received.

Cleats began making headlines at the kickoff of the season, when Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller unveiled the first performance design from Adidas and Kanye West, the Yeezy 750 Cleat. In the weeks that followed, customized cleats became controversial as the NFL began issuing fines to players whose custom footwear didn’t match their team’s uniforms as stated in the NFL’s official guidelines.

Like West’s Adidas Originals sneakers, the limited-edition Yeezy Cleats sold out quickly, making them unattainable to the average consumer. Similarly, the custom cleats worn on the gridiron are often expensive one-of-one projects created by some of the community’s most experienced sneaker artists.

Despite this, there are plenty of ways you can play like the pros. Footwear News rounded up a selection of cleats available now that were worn by the NFL’s top performers for some of the season’s biggest moments.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (left) calls signals. REX/Shutterstock

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees led the NFL in passing with 5,208 yards.

The Nike Lunar Superbad Pro worn by New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees. Shopify

Nike Lunar Superbad Pro, $24.99-$89.98; ebay.com

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan runs to score a touchdown. AP Images

Super Bowl LI-bound Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan ranked second overall in passing yards.

The Nike Alpha Field General Elite worn by Matt Ryan. Nike

Nike Alpha Field General Elite, $125; nike.com

Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins. REX/Shutterstock

Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins ranked third overall in passing yards with 4,917.

The Nike Alpha Pro Low worn by Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown and Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins. Nike

Nike Alpha Pro Low, $19.99-$79.99; ebay.com

Green Bay Packers’ Aaron Rodgers (left) runs during an NFL divisional playoff game. AP Photo

Although the Packers faltered in the playoffs, quarterback Aaron Rodgers had a strong season with 4,428 total passing yards.

Adidas Freak X Kevlar cleats worn by Aaron Rodgers. Adidas

Adidas Dark Ops Freak X Kevlar, $105; adidas.com

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton. REX/Shutterstock

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton led the NFL in receiving yards with 1,448.

The Nike Vapor Carbon Elite worn by Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton. Nike

Nike Vapor Carbon Elite, $59.93-$79.97, dickssportinggoods.com

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown breaks a tackle. REX/Shutterstock

The Pittsburgh Steelers didn’t make it to Super Bowl LI, but Antonio Brown was one of the league’s top receivers with 1,284 yards.

The Nike Alpha Pro TD worn by Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown and Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins. Nike

Nike Alpha Pro Low, $19.99-$79.99; ebay.com

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott. REX/Shutterstock

Dallas Cowboys’ Ezekiel Elliott was the league’s top running back with 1,631 yards in the 2016 season.

The Nike Vapor Untouchable worn by Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott. Nike

Nike Vapor Untouchable Pro, $120; nike.com

Seattle Seahawks middle linebacker Bobby Wagner (54) defends Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (left). REX/Shutterstock

Seattle Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner led NFL defenders in tackles with 167.

The Nike Alpha Pro 3/4 worn by middle linebacker Bobby Wagner. Nike

Nike Alpha Pro 3/4, $100; nike.com

