Neymar Jr. Debuts First Signature Mercurial Vapor With Nike

Neymar Jr. made his childhood soccer dreams come true. Courtesy of brand

Brazilian professional soccer player Neymar Jr. is getting his first pair of signature Nikes by way of the Mercurial Vapor. While the Neymar Jr “Written in the Stars” boots mark the athlete’s first line with Nike, the shoes are packed with the soccer player’s own family and career history.

“I grew up wearing Mercurial as a kid, so it’s like a dream to have my story on this boot,” said Neymar Jr. “It means a lot that it’s not just about me, but my family and the moments I shared with great teammates on the pitch.”

The “Written in the Stars” Mercurial Vapor features a Southern Cross constellation graphic. Courtesy of brand.

While Neymar Jr. currently plays as a forward for Spanish club FC Barcelona, he is also a member of his native Brazil’s national team which dictated much of the shoe’s design. Inspired in large part by the country’s flag, the boot features a vibrant blue orbit and volt green colorway as well as a Southern Cross constellation graphic. Two of Neymar’s most significant highlights regarding the Brazil team are also referenced on the style; First, his debut as a member of the Brazil National Team when he was 18 years old and second, last summer’s gold medal win in the Olympics.

The “Written in the Stars” Nike Mercurial Vapor in blue orbit and volt green. Courtesy of brand

“Growing up in Brasil, football is everything,” explained Neymar Jr. “I am very proud of my country and I hope they are proud of me too.”

Neymar also chose to honor his family with the shoe by including the birthdays of his sister and his son, as well as his own. Many other of his career achievements are also highlighted on the boot including his first goal against Real Madrid and his 100th career goal on his 20th birthday.

The “Written in the Stars” Nike Mercurial Vapor features “Neymar” on the back heel. Courtesy of brand

The “Written in the Stars” Mercurial Vapor launches July 28 at Nike Miami and starting July 29 will be available on nike.com.

Want more?

Nike Made Custom Portugal-Inspired Shoes for Cristiano Ronaldo

Nike Mercurial Was Top-Scoring Boot of Euro Cup 2016

Nike Created Special Hyperdunks to Celebrate Basketball’s Global Capital Cities