Adidas’ Women Ambassadors Talk Sneakers and Race Goals Ahead of the NYC Marathon

Fresh off the “Fearless AF” release, an empowering film for female runners, Adidas hosted discussion today at its New York City flagship on Fifth Avenue with the video’s stars — who are all running in Sunday’s marathon in the Big Apple.

The panel — hosted by Brooklyn Nets in-arena host Ally Love — consisted of supermodel (and first time marathon runner) Karlie Kloss; the first woman to run the Boston Marathon, Kathrine Switzer; stylish long-distance runner Robin Arzon; track & field coach and art therapist Jessie Zapo; and Olympic distance runner Jen Rhines.

Following the event, Switzer, Zapo and Arzon spoke with Footwear News about their personal goals for the race. (The trio also shared the Adidas sneakers they’ll be wearing: Switzer will wear the Supernova Glide Boost, Zapo will run in the Adizero Adios and Arzon will rock Ultra Boosts.)

JZ: “I’m running for 261 Fearless, part of Katherine’s charity, so it’s really exciting to me to be a part of that group. And my goal is to run alongside as many of the women as possible and just enjoy the race, experience each mile as it comes and really have fun.”

KS: “I’ve got two objectives: One is to run my first marathon through the streets of New York City, and run with my team of 261. The other one is because we’re on another frontier, and that frontier is aging. A lot of people talk about seniors, people my age now, the way they talked about women running 50 years ago — you’re too weak, you’re too fragile, you might get hurt. Those are all myths that we heard 50 years ago as women. I’ll be wearing a performance metrics device powered by TCS affixed to my sternum, and it’s going to be relaying my body vital signs to the TV studio — heart rate, cadence, sweat, etc. I’m hoping that it shows pretty good and that it inspires people to run their whole lives and keep active and age active.”

RA: “This is the biggest party in New York City. I think for a lot of races, this is my 25th marathon Sunday, I approach with a time goal. This is the first race in a really long time that I’m not. I’m just trying to catch a vibe on my 25th race.”

