A New York City Ballet Dancer Dishes on Her Go-To Workout

New York City Ballet dancer Olivia Boisson wearing Puma's Swan Pack. Courtesy of brand

As a continuation of its “Do You” campaign, Puma is getting set to release the Swan Pack Collection on Feb. 1. This time, the company is featuring dancers from the New York City Ballet wearing the sport-meets-lifestyle collection.

Ahead of the release, FN got to test out the collection alongside two of the company’s dancers, Olivia Boisson and Mimi Staker. Puma worked with the ballerinas to get feedback on the women’s collection, which features swan-inspired details.

New York City Ballet dancers wearing Puma’s Swan Pack Collection. Courtesy of brand

Both training and lifestyle sneakers are included in the collection, which Boisson told FN comes as a welcome relief from the ballet pointe shoes she wears all day.

“As you can imagine [pointe shoes] are not the most comfortable things,” Boisson said. “I love that [the Puma Fierce Strap Swan sneakers] don’t have laces, so when I’m running to and from rehearsal I can slip them on and off.”

Puma Fierce Strap Swan sneakers. Courtesy of brand

When she’s not rehearsing or performing, Boisson says she enjoys working out to stay in top shape. So what’s the secret to a ballerina body?

“A lot of dancers including myself do Pilates. It helps you lengthen [your body] out,” she said. “I took a lot of spin classes when I was injured. I love the music and the vibe. I know some [dancers] who do yoga — it’s very calming and Zen, but I’m more of a pump-up person.”

The Swan Pack Collection drops on PUMA.com, in PUMA Stores and in worldwide retailers on Feb. 1.

