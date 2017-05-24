Nike Is Dropping New Styles of These Sold-Out All-Conditions Sneakers on May 25

View Slideshow The heel toggle detail of the NikeLab ACG 07 KMTR "Golden Beige." Nike

One of Nike’s latest experimental sneakers is getting a second drop in new styles after an initial sellout last week.

The NikeLab ACG 07 KMTR (also known as the ACG Komyuter) is an all-conditions lifestyle sneaker inspired by — wait for it — a brown paper bag. According to Nike, the concept was conceived after designers scrunched a bag around a foot and form it in the shape of a sneaker.

The result is the ACG 07 KMTR, which combines a futuristic aesthetic with functional practicality. The shoes feature a four-way-stretch, water-resistant upper secured by a drawcord at the heel and a magnetic Fidlock buckle that straps across the foot.

The NikeLab ACG 07 KMTR “Cool Gray” unbuckled. Nike

“This shoe is water-resistant, light, flexible, easy to put on, has great traction and introduces a new aesthetic,” said Gerald Sullivan, footwear designer at Nike Sportswear. “Moreover, it reduces functional elements to bare necessity — one doesn’t need the distractions of complicated entry and lockdown systems when moving around the city.”

After dropping in black and obsidian colorways last week, the ACG 07 KMTR is set to return in new “Cool Gray” and “Golden Beige” looks tomorrow. Priced at $150 each, the sneakers are part of NikeLab’s ACG (All Conditions Gear) line, which was revived in 2014 and captained by designer Errolson Hugh of Acronym.

If you missed out on the debut styles, both the black and obsidian makeups can be found on eBay for prices starting around $170.

Nike ACG 07 KMTR, from $170; ebay.com

