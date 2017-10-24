This New Coffee Table Book Tells the Most Important Stories in the Sneaker Industry

"Sneakers" is available now from select retailers.

Starting today, sneaker fans can pick up a new coffee table book that covers some of the industry’s most important stories straight from the people who made it all happen.

Simply titled “Sneakers,” the 320-page hardcover book includes interviews you won’t find anywhere else with the likes of former NBA sensation Kobe Bryant, tennis legend Serena Williams, designers Virgil Abloh, Daniel Bailey and Ronnie Fieg, and more.

The book is penned by creative director Rodrigo Corral (the designer of Jay-Z’s “Decoded” book), Esquire contributing editor Alex French and Wall Street Journal contributing editor Howie Kahn.

Kahn spoke with WWD about the concept behind the book, explaining there’s much more than meets the eye when it comes to athletic footwear.

“The idea was to get into those eyes and the minds of the people who make these things — sneakers don’t make themselves,” Kahn said.

Standout stories include Jeff Staple’s recounting of a riot scenario in Manhattan’s Lower East Side during the release of his Pigeon x Nike SB Dunk release in 2005, Kanye West musings from Adidas execs Rachel Muscat and Jon Wexler, famed Nike designer Tinker Hatfield’s thoughts on the future of sneakers and more.

“Sneakers” is available at select retailers now.

“Sneakers” book WWD/Courtesy Image

Kobe Bryant’s feature in the “Sneakers” book. WWD/Courtesy Image

Ronnie Fieg’s feature in the “Sneakers” book. WWD/Courtesy Image

Virgil Abloh’s feature in the “Sneakers” book. WWD/Courtesy Image

