Stephen Curry Wasn’t the Only Warrior to Wear New Sneakers for NBA Finals Game 1

Clockwise from left: Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors. REX Shutterstock

When the Golden State Warriors beat up on the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday during Game 1 of the NBA Finals, several of the team’s stars were rocking new kicks sure to have the attention of diehard sneaker fans.

The styles on the court included player’s editions of shoes set to hit retail this month and new models, both signature styles and court-ready shoes, that will be available for purchase but don’t yet have a release date.

Kevin Durant was the game’s highest scorer, dropping 38 points in the 113-91 win at the Oracle Arena in Oakland, Calif. When Durant hit the hardwood, he was wearing a predominately blue player’s edition of his latest signature shoe, the Nike KD10.

Kevin Durant in the Nike KD10. REX Shutterstock

Nike released the “Still KD” colorway of the Nike KD10 today, which retails for $150 and is available via nike.com.

Draymond Green also helped Nike debut a new sneaker, the upcoming update to its Hyperdunk franchise. Green is the first player to wear the Nike React Hyperdunk 2017 Flyknit on the court, a shoe that boasts a new cushioning compound for the brand, dubbed React.

Draymond Green in the Nike React Hyperdunk 2017 Flyknit. REX Shutterstock

“To be the first to wear the latest Hyperdunk means the world to me; we’re talking about Nike Basketball here, the biggest athletes in the world, and being the first one to actually try this new technology is amazing. Mom, I made it,” Green said in a statement ahead of Game 1. “When you’re talking about Nike, you’re talking things that last for decades. This shoe is lightweight, it has a resilience in it. It has the bounce, so it keeps me sprinting and moving around just like I want to.”

Under Armour-sponsored baller Stephen Curry, who scored 28 points for Golden State in the win, debuted his latest signature shoe, the Curry 4. The brand confirmed with Footwear News that the sneakers would arrive in stores in a low and mid iteration this fall.

Stephen Curry in the Under Armour Curry 4. REX Shutterstock

And Klay Thompson also wore a new look on the court, a playoff-ready colorway of his Anta KT2 signature shoe. The special edition colorway of the sneakers, named “The Chase — Home” and “The Chase — Away,” is available now for $120 via antaamerica.com.

Game 2 of the NBA Finals is scheduled for Sunday, also at the Oracle Arena, with the TV broadcast starting at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

