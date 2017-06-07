New Balance Invites All Runners on a Virtual Relay Race for Global Running Day

New Balance 1340v2. Melodie Jeng.

Have you ever dreamed about running with the greatest athletes to lace up and leg out some miles? If so, New Balance is giving you the opportunity to do so — sort of.

For today’s Global Running Day celebration, the Boston-based athletic staple is hosting a virtual running relay around the world with its sponsored athletes. Starting with Team New Balance runner Olivia Easton in Australia, the brand’s athletes are taking over its Snapchat account to run, and passing off to other runners in locations worldwide. The initiative, according to New Balance, is to motivate runners everywhere to get out ad celebrate Global Running Day.

Runners on Team New Balance participating in the initiative include Camille Buscomb in the Netherlands (who took the “baton” from Easton), Harry Aikines in England, Bruna Guido and Ciro Violin in Brazil, and Reid Coolsaet and Khamica Bingham in Canada. The run ends in the U.S. with Brenda Martinez, Boris Berian and the Big Bear Track Club in California.

“Global Running Day brings athletes together to celebrate the sport of running and what better way to do that than to host a virtual global relay,” Tom Carleo, VP of running at New Balance, said in a statement. “Our goal is to inspire athletes of all ages and ability around the world to join us in a run.”

The brand is encouraging runners to follow the relay and join in the fun by tagging @nbrunning on social media and by using the hashtags #seemyrun and #globalrunningday.