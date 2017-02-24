New Balance Scores New Baseball Ambassador in Francisco Lindor

Francisco Lindor of the Cleveland Indians. REX Shutterstock.

When Francisco Lindor tries this season to lead the Cleveland Indians to a second-straight World Series appearance, he will be playing in a new brand of cleats.

New Balance announced today that it has signed Lindor, a winner of Gold Glove and Platinum Glove awards in 2016, to a multiyear endorsement contract. According to the brand, New Balance will be the on-field footwear and off-field apparel provider for Lindor, and the shortstop will be the global face of its baseball category.

Francisco Lindor in spring training wearing New Balance cleats. REX Shutterstock.

“Francisco Lindor represents the heart of the New Balance Baseball brand: a young, exciting player with incredible talent who displays joy and passion for the game as well as a genuine desire to give back to the community that supports him,” Ray Hilvert, VP of sports marketing for New Balance, said in a statement. “We’re thrilled to embark on this new relationship and look forward to elevating Francisco’s star power around the world as a global ambassador for New Balance and NB Baseball.”

Lindor wore custom Under Armour cleats with “Believeland” written on the medial side during the 2016 World Series against the Chicago Cubs. But the second-year standout, who earned a spot last season on the American League All-Star team, has already been spotted in New Balance spikes during spring training.

Francisco Lindor in the 2016 World Series in custom Under Armour “Believeland” cleats. REX Shutterstock.

“With the new and innovative on- and off-field gear New Balance is designing, I am very excited to become a huge part of the brand,” Lindor said. “The opportunity to be a global ambassador for such a great company is amazing and humbling, and it’s been great learning about our shared commitment to community and charity. I’m honored to have such a prominent role in continuing the great momentum behind the NB brand.”

Lindor and the Indians fell to the Cubs in seven games during the 2016 World Series. The shortstop finished the regular season with a .301 batting average, hitting 15 home runs and accumulating 78 RBI.