‘Cars 3’ Launches ‘Fashion Pit Stop’ Experiential Pop-Up Shop at Sportie LA

New Balance x "Cars 3" sneakers; $49.99 to $69.99; Newbalance.com. Courtesy of New Balance

Los Angeles-based retailer Sportie LA will collaborate with “Cars 3” on an interactive pop-up experience designed to court millennial fans of Disney and Pixar’s animated franchise.

Dubbed the “Fashion Pit Stop,” the store will host “Cars”-inspired experiential moments open to the public, as well as feature collaborative products from Fanatics, Illest, LA Rocks, Members Only, New Era, and sneakers by New Balance.

The pop-up runs June 9 through Father’s Day, June 18. Sportie LA is located at 7763 Melrose Ave.

“We’re always looking for new, unique and unexpected ways to create experiences that highlight our great stories and products,” said Josh Silverman, EVP of Global Licensing at Disney Consumer Products and Interactive Media . “The collaboration with Sportie LA allows us to connect with a generation of fans who have grown up with the Cars franchise, and reach new audiences that follow this respected and renowned retailer.”

New Balance x “Cars 3” sneakers; $129.99; Newbalance.com. Courtesy of New Balance

New Balance’s “Cars”-branded sneakers include styles for men and kids. The men’s Vazee Pace v2 features a red mesh upper with a check patter, on an asphalt-print rubber sole. Other embellishments incorporate a metallic lightning bolt on the toe and a flame pattern on the midsole. The shoes are available for $129.99 at Sportie LA and on Newbalance.com.

The kids’ Vazee Rush v2 is available in three colorways with designs inspired by the film’s distinctive characters. Prices range from $49.99 to $69.99 at Sportie LA and on Newbalance.com.

The temporary store aims to tap into the millennial crowd that helped catapult the first film to success when it debuted in 2006.