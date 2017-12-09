New Balance’s 574 Collaboration With Ricardo Seco Celebrates Mexico

Ricardo Seco x New Balance beaded sneakers. Courtesy of brand

Mexican ready-to-wear designer Ricardo Seco has crossed the fashion border for a collaboration with Boston-based athletic brand New Balance.

The New Balance 574 by Ricardo Seco collection features multi-colored, U.S. patent-pending molded beading available in four color ways, detailed with patterns and symbols that celebrate Mexico’s diverse art and design culture. The tongue and foxing are done in nubuck.

Seco is best known for his sporty, urban designs for men and women. For the past four seasons, he has shod his runway models in New Balance footwear, inspiring the designer and New Balance to join forces for a signature sneaker.

To complete the collection, the shoes will be sold in a graphic box inspired by the beading patterns. Available in unisex sizes 4 to 13, the sneakers retail for $180. They will be available online and in retailers globally on Dec. 9.

The collaboration speaks to the current athleisure trend in fashion, with athletic-inspired looks showing up for weekend to office wear. While trends wax and wane from season to season, these fashion kicks are likely to gain momentum as spring approaches.

