New Balance Brings Back a Fan-Favorite Customization Option for a Limited Time

The New Balance NB1 998 featuring premium perforated suede. New Balance

New Balance is giving sneakerheads what they asked for with the return of one of the brand’s most popular customization options: perforated suede. But you’ll have to act fast because this premium option is back for a limited time only.

Since the June 2015 debut of the revamped NB1 customization platform with the Made in USA 998 silhouette, fans of the Boston-based athletic brand have been able to modify many of New Balance’s most popular models to their liking — with a few exceptions.

The popular perforated suede option — which allows the premium material to be applied to the 998’s collar and toe box —was pulled from the NB1 site just months after its debut. The option has remained noticeably absent ever since. But today, the wait is finally over.

Due to the limited nature of New Balance’s premium options, many of the more desirable colors and materials often sell out quickly, so don’t hesitate if you’re considering making a pair.

The standard New Balance NB1 998 is priced at $189.99, and the perforated suede option goes for $199.99. Get some inspiration below and customize your pair now at newbalance.com.

A customized New Balance NB1 998 in white, red and black. New Balance

A customized New Balance NB1 998 in green. New Balance

A customized New Balance NB1 998 in pink. New Balance

A customized New Balance NB1 998 in blue. New Balance

