The London Marathon Will Soon Have a New Shoe and Kit Sponsor

The 2017 Virgin Money London Marathon. REX Shutterstock.

New Balance made sure in 2015 that it would be in front of New York runners for the next 10 years. And today, the brand made strides toward being a presence in the lives of London runners for years to come, as well.

The Boston-based athletic standout announced today that it has entered into a long-term agreement as the official shoe and kit sponsor of the Virgin Money London Marathon.

“We are eager and excited to begin our long-term sponsorship with London Marathon Events and the charities they support,” Tom Carleo, VP of running at New Balance, said in a statement. “The values, history and vision of the two brands have amazing synergies. Together, we will bring energy, creativity and passion to the world-class events that the London Marathon team has created.”

According to New Balance, the deal will also see the brand sponsor other events that London Marathon Events Ltd. is in charge of, including the 2018 Vitality Westminster Mile, the Vitality London 10,000, the Standard Chartered Great City Race and London’s new half marathon, The Big Half.

New Balance is no foreigner to working closely with London Marathon organizers: The company worked with the marathon early in the 1980s as the event’s the shoe and kit sponsor.

The brand announced in December 2015 that it would become the shoe and kit sponsor of New York Road Runners and the TCS New York City Marathon starting in 2017. That deal is for 10 years.

The next Virgin Money London Marathon is set to take place on April 22, 2018.