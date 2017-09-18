This Fresh Look From New Balance Features Plush Cushioning and True Versatility

A look at the New Balance Cypher Run. New Balance

Blending the worlds of fashion and performance, the Cypher Run is the most recent addition to the trend of durable sock-style footwear. Displaying a lightweight mesh upper, the Cypher Run offers a breathable option for the track or the treadmill.

With a comfortable and secure mid-height, the shoe features a convenient toggle lace for a snug feel and simple removal. The midsole is finished off with an eye-catching speckle pattern that accents the shoe’s midsole, and the sneaker comes with a rugged outsole that offers optimal control and balance.

Another look at the New Balance Cypher Run. New Balance

Made for the average short- or long-range runner — and even someone just trying to get in some more steps — the Cypher Run has a lightweight structure that allows for maximum comfort without compromising on style.

The Cypher Run seems to be an attempt at a more visually appealing yet durable sneaker. New Balance classifies the shoe in the category of “Everyday Running,” a segment that bridges the two worlds of having a successful run and looking good doing it.

One of the most relevant features of the shoe is the EVA foam wrap that covers the midsole of the shoe. It provides a gentle cushion and low impact for the runner but also is a big part of the sneaker’s style.

The Cypher Run is the most current addition to a fleet of foam-focused sneakers at New Balance. Its popular Fresh Foam family has grown with recent releases such as the Fresh Foam Cruz and the Fresh Foam Arishi, to name a few.

A black and white colorway of the New Balance Cypher Run. New Balance

Across the athletic market, foam-styled midsoles have become an essential ingredient in performance sneakers, as with the widely popular Adidas Boost series and the Air Max midsoles of countless Nike sneakers.

New Balance’s newly released and moderately priced Cypher Run retails for $89.99 on newbalance.com and is stocked in both men’s and women’s sizes. Athletes can choose from six colors, ranging from the traditional black and white to an outdoorsy olive green version with orange accents.