New Balance’s Latest Sneakers Will Take You Back to ’90s ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Lore

New Balance and Beauty and the
New Balance x "Beauty and the Beast" sneakers.
Courtesy of brand.

New Balance is celebrating the upcoming release of the movie “Beauty and the Beast.” The brand launched a sneaker capsule collection this week for fans of the film, including three women’s styles and two for girls.

The package includes a slip-on inspired by the blue dress worn by Belle (played by Emma Watson). The style, featuring a strap with embroidered wildflowers, retails for $99.95 at Newbalance.com.

New Balance and "Beauty and the Beast" CollectionNew Balance x “Beauty and the Beast” sneakers. Courtesy of brand.

There is also the Fresh Foam Zante V3, featuring purple hues, a velvet lining and a gold-embossed logo, as well as a Vazee Transform crosstraining shoe with a white lace mesh upper and gold-embossed details. The looks retail for $119.95 and $79.95, respectively.

The kids’ style, the 790V6, is available in blue and purple and priced at $59.95. Plus, each look includes a Disney x New Balance branded tongue and sockliner.

New Balance and "Beauty and the Beast" CollectionNew Balance x “Beauty and the Beast” kids styles. Courtesy of brand.

The live-action adaptation of “Beauty and the Beast” arrives in theaters on March 17.

New Balance and "Beauty and the Beast" CollectionNew Balance x “Beauty and the Beast” collection. Courtesy of brand.

