New Balance Gave Its Iconic, Best-Selling Sneaker Style a Sleek Makeover

New Balance 574 Sport; $119.99. Courtesy of Shoe Palace

New Balance’s iconic 574 sneaker has been given a style-conscious makeover. The Boston-based sportswear brand debuted the new 574 Sport — a lifestyle-focused take on the shoe that was originally created in 1988 by combining two different New Balance sneakers.

The kicks are available in black and white nubuck, and the sole nods to the model’s original black and red midsole. The sneakers are available in retro shoeboxes at select stores and online for $119.99.

New Balance 574 Sport; $119.99. Courtesy of Shoe Palace

The reimagining of the silhouette is part of the brand’s efforts to boost its sports-style category, said Shinichi Kubota, vice president of Lifestyle and Enduring Purpose at New Balance.

“Our design team has re-interpreted one of New Balance’s best-selling shoes, while elevating key elements of the original DNA,” Kubota explained. “The 574 Sport exemplifies our brand’s commitment to quality craftsmanship and new technologies, as we focus on designing future classics for the modern-day wearer.”

New Balance 574 Sport; $119.99. Courtesy of Shoe Palace

Retailer Shoe Palace hosted a launch event in Los Angeles on Saturday, where the new sneakers were presented with New Balance pins that are available at its Hollywood and Melrose stores.