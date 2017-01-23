New Balance Makes its 247 Lifestyle Shoe Sporty

A closeup of the New Balance 247 Sport insole. Courtesy of New Balance.

New Balance just dropped its latest lifestyle look in December, the 247 Luxe, and it already set to release new iterations of the shoe.

The latest 247 look from New Balance is the 247 Sport, which arrives in stores on Feb. 4. The shoe will be available at New Balance stores, newbalance.com and the brand’s retailer partners worldwide for $94.95.

The shoe, according to the brand, was designed to blend modern urban lifestyle with classic New Balance quality and craftsmanship and modern performance details.

“The 247 is the first model created as part of our commitment to create footwear designed for our evolutionary concept, ‘Style of Your Life.’ A nod to our iconic styling but a major step forward in representing the intersection where sport and life meet,” Shinichi Kubota, VP of global lifestyle for New Balance, said in a statement. “The cutting edge 247 design combines the craftsmanship, technology, comfort and fit New Balance is legendary for and offers the versatility needed for the modern style seeker consumer and their round-the-clock lifestyle.”

The shoe features engineered mesh on its upper paired with neoprene sock construction to give it a performance-inspired technical look, fit and feel. The style also boasts reflective welded N branding, a reflective collar strap and a rubber sport tongue from the brand’s performance running line.

The 247 Sport also features numerous references to past favorites such as the asymmetrical toe vamp detail from the 1300, a collar strap design from the 574 and 576, and a midsole that resembles the one from the 998.

“The 247 Sports pack is a nod the brand’s innovation and performance running product,” Brian Lynn, senior product manager for New Balance global lifestyle, said in a statement. “Lightweight engineered mesh, neoprene bootie, synthetic overlays and reflective hits work in conjunction with vibrant color pops for a more technical and eye catching look. The style is ideal for those consumers that want to make a stylish statement on their daily commute.”