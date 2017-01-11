Mache Creates Custom ‘Freddy vs. Jason’ New Balance 247 Sneakers for Fabolous and Jadakiss

Fabolous and Jadakiss
Fabolous (left) and Jadakiss with the custom "Freddy vs. Jason" New Balance 247 sneakers by Mache.
On Saturday, New Balance celebrated the worldwide launch of its new 247 lifestyle sneaker in New York with a private concert featuring Fabolous and Jadakiss. Thanks to sneaker customizer Mache and New Balance, the rappers were properly laced for the event with custom “Freddy vs. Jason” 247s designed to coincide with the duo’s upcoming collaborative album.

Mache created a limited run of the customized New Balance 247 sneakers exclusively for the rappers, their friends and family. The project includes two colorways, each representing the menacing characters featured in the horror films “Friday the 13th” and “A Nightmare on Elm Street.”

New Balance’s NYC event also included a sneaker panel with DJ Clark Kent and Mache. Elsewhere around the world, New Balance celebrated the 247’s launch with events in Los Angeles, London, Tokyo, Paris, Seoul and Shanghai.

Although Mache’s customized “Freddy vs. Jason” New Balance 247s aren’t for sale, the Luxe version of the sneaker is now available in black, brown and white colorways for $119.99 each.

New Balance 247 Luxe, $119.99; newbalance.com

New Balance 247 LuxeThe New Balance 247 Luxe. New Balance

