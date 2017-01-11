Mache Creates Custom ‘Freddy vs. Jason’ New Balance 247 Sneakers for Fabolous and Jadakiss

Fabolous (left) and Jadakiss with the custom "Freddy vs. Jason" New Balance 247 sneakers by Mache. Instagram

On Saturday, New Balance celebrated the worldwide launch of its new 247 lifestyle sneaker in New York with a private concert featuring Fabolous and Jadakiss. Thanks to sneaker customizer Mache and New Balance, the rappers were properly laced for the event with custom “Freddy vs. Jason” 247s designed to coincide with the duo’s upcoming collaborative album.

Mache created a limited run of the customized New Balance 247 sneakers exclusively for the rappers, their friends and family. The project includes two colorways, each representing the menacing characters featured in the horror films “Friday the 13th” and “A Nightmare on Elm Street.”

New Balance’s NYC event also included a sneaker panel with DJ Clark Kent and Mache. Elsewhere around the world, New Balance celebrated the 247’s launch with events in Los Angeles, London, Tokyo, Paris, Seoul and Shanghai.

Although Mache’s customized “Freddy vs. Jason” New Balance 247s aren’t for sale, the Luxe version of the sneaker is now available in black, brown and white colorways for $119.99 each.

New Balance 247 Luxe, $119.99; newbalance.com

The New Balance 247 Luxe. New Balance

An army full of killers. Jada and Fab Friends and Family pairs for the Freddy vs Jason @newbalance 247 launch. #NFS #lifeIn247 #freddy #jason #angelusdirect #newbalance A photo posted by Mache Custom Kicks (@mache275) on Jan 8, 2017 at 3:03pm PST

Heading back from this @newbalance 247 release dinner tonight. Cooked up a little something special for @myfabolouslife and @therealkiss too. You'll see what we got tomorrow. #FreddyVsJason #lifein247 A photo posted by Mache Custom Kicks (@mache275) on Jan 6, 2017 at 9:32pm PST

the beauty in collaboration is the mixture of minds. if you like our thoughts seperately, how could you not love them together? @therealkiss #NewBalance247LaunchEvent #LifeIn247 #FreddyVsJasonShow #NYC A photo posted by Fabolous (@myfabolouslife) on Jan 9, 2017 at 11:00am PST

Want more?

Villa Partners With Fabolous to Release Sneakers You Can’t Find Anywhere Else

Exclusive: Fabolous On His Favorite ’90s Sneakers And What’s Wrong With Sneaker Culture Now

The Packer Shoes x New Balance 999 ‘CML’ Was Inspired By the Use of Camel Hair in Fashion