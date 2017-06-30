These New Air Jordans Pay Homage to Michael Jordan’s Street Style

Michael Jordan Nike

Michael Jordan’s casual street style in the late ’80s and early ’90s serves as the inspiration for a new pair of retro Air Jordans dropping this weekend.

The Air Jordan 5 “Flight Suit” takes the 1990 sneaker’s original fighter plane inspiration to new heights with an all-red suede style inspired by the tracksuits Jordan wore in his heyday.

Air Jordan 5 “Flight Suit,” $190; nike.com

This limited-edition look features an all-red suede upper with mesh paneling and the Air Jordan 5’s signature shark tooth midsole design. Other returning Air Jordan 5 hallmarks include a icy translucent outsole and a reflective tongue.

The Air Jordan 5 “Flight Suit” arrives tomorrow with a retail price of $190. It comes out on nike.com/snkrs at 10 a.m. ET and can also be found at select Jordan Brand retailers globally.

While this “University Red” colorway of the “Flight Suit” Air Jordan 5 is set to drop tomorrow, there’s another similar look on the way. A blue “Flight Pack East” makeup (pictured below) will release September 30.

Upcoming Air Jordan V launches: Pinnacle Black July 8, Cement Aug. 5, Camo Sept. 2, Flight Pack East Sept. 30. pic.twitter.com/Q0XoZArrYE — Heidi Burgett (@heidiburgett) June 29, 2017

