NBA Players Debut New Adidas Boost Shoe Releasing in 2018

Adidas BYW LVL 1 Instagram: @1ngram4

One of Adidas’ defining technologies of the ‘90s is coming back with a modern twist.

Formerly known as Feet You Wear, the barefoot-inspired technology was featured on signature shoes for star athletes including basketball legend Kobe Bryant and former world No. 1 tennis player Steffi Graf.

With its playful face logo, the Feet You Wear line was synonymous with Adidas’ mid- to late-‘90s athletic offerings, but the line was eventually discontinued in favor of other technologies.

Decades later, the concept is making a comeback. Dubbed Boost You Wear, this new version will employ Adidas’ fan-favorite cushioning, which, much like Feet You Wear did in the ‘90s, has become a staple of the brand’s current sneakers.

The first confirmed Boost You Wear sneaker is a basketball model, which was debuted during Monday’s Golden State Warriors-Los Angeles Lakers game. The shoes were worn by Golden State’s Nick Young and Brandon Ingram of the Lakers an feature a mixed-material upper that blends Primeknit, suede and leather.

Officially known as the BYW LVL 1, this model is expected to arrive in stores Jan. 27.

