Neighborhood Gets Nostalgic With Limited-Edition Vans Collection

Details on the Neighborhood x Vans Authentic. Invincible

Vans mania isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.

The latest example is a collaboration with cult Japanese clothing brand Neighborhood. As part of the Vans Vault line, this collection includes the brand’s classic Authentic and Sk8-Hi silhouettes in black and red-based styles.

Details on the Neighborhood x Vans Sk8-Hi Invincible

This collab is heavy on nostalgia, with references to Vans’ iconic checkerboard pattern on the Authentic and a repeating print alluding to the brand’s roots in BMX biking on the Sk8-Hi.

The Neighborhood x Vans Authentic features a checkerboard pattern at the toe and midsole. Invincible

The Neighborhood x Vans Authentic uses a canvas upper and places the checkerboard pattern at the toe and midsole, while the Sk8-Hi blends leather and suede while its canvas side panels get covered in an all-over thumbs-up print.

The Neighborhood x Vans Sk8-Hi comes in black and red styles. Invincible

In addition to the sneakers, this Neighborhood x Vans collection will be accompanied by matching apparel including long-sleeve t-shirts, shorts and bucket hats.

A look from the Neighborhood x Vans collection. Invincible

The range drops Saturday from select Vans Vault doors including Taiwan’s Invincible.

The Neighborhood x Vans Authentic comes in black and red styles. Invincible

The Neighborhood x Vans Sk8-Hi features a custom graphic print. Invincible

Want more?

Why Do the Kardashian Sisters Love These Affordable Sneakers So Much?

College Student’s Act of Sneaker Chivalry Goes Viral After Swapping Shoes With His Girlfriend

A Teacher’s Reaction to Receiving Vans From His Students Is Going Viral