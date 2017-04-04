Converse and Neighborhood Made Sneakers to Ride Motorcycles In

Neighborhood x Converse Chuck Taylor All-Star
The Neighborhood x Converse Chuck Taylor All-Star '70 features a leather-infused canvas upper.
Converse is continuing its long-running relationship with Japanese streetwear brand Neighborhood for a two-sneaker collaboration, including the iconic Chuck Taylor All-Star ’70 and One Star ’74.

Converse, says the collection takes inspiration from the functionality of streetwear, workwear and motorcycles. The bikes are a staple of Neighborhood designer Shinsuke Takizawa’s work.

Neighborhood x Converse One Star '74Details of the Neighborhood x Converse One Star ’74. Converse

“Like Converse, Neighborhood shares the philosophy that clothing should support the lifestyle of the wearer,” Converse said in a release.

The group’s Chuck Taylor All-Star ’70 is said to signify the crossroads of music and motorcycle culture. The Chucks feature a leather and canvas upper and are equipped with durable rubber and leather overlays, which Converse says are intended for extra protection while riding motorcycles.

Neighborhood x Converse Chuck Taylor All-Star '70The Neighborhood x Converse Chuck Taylor All-Star ’70. Converse

Joining the Chuck Taylor is the One Star ’74. Takizawa’s vision of this classic includes a full suede upper and a leather liner. The sneaker’s traditional star logo is updated with a pentagram logo, while the midsole features Neighborhood branding.

Both shoes are further accented with co-branded insoles.

The partnership between Neighborhood and Converse dates back to fall ’13, when the duo release a collab featuring the Jack Purcell Johnny Mid and Chuck Taylor All Star ’70 Ox.

This collection will be released Thursday on converse.com and at select Converse stores and select retailers.

Neighborhood x Converse One Star '74The Neighborhood x Converse One Star ’74. Converse
Neighborhood x Converse Chuck Taylor All-Star '70The Neighborhood x Converse Chuck Taylor All-Star ’70 is partly inspired by motorcycles. Converse
Neighborhood x Converse Chuck Taylor All-Star '70This collaboration launches April 6. Converse
Neighborhood x Converse One Star '74The Neighborhood x Converse One Star ’74 features a premium suede upper and leather liner. Converse
Neighborhood x Converse One Star '74The insole of the Neighborhood x Converse One Star ’74. Converse
Neighborhood x Converse Chuck Taylor All-Star '70Details on the Neighborhood x Converse Chuck Taylor All-Star ’70. Converse

