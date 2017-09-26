Adidas Exec Among Those Arrested in College Basketball Bribery Scandal

Auburn guard TJ Dunans. Rex Shutterstock

An Adidas executive and four assistant basketball coaches at top-tier universities were among those arrested today on charges of corruption and bribery following an FBI investigation dating back to 2015.

Coaches named in court documents include Chuck Person (Auburn), Lamont Evans (Oklahoma State), Emanuel “Book” Richardson (Arizona) and Tony Bland (USC) who are said to have taken thousands of dollars in exchange getting student-athletes to commit to certain schools or use the services of specific sports agents and financial advisors, according to a complaint filed by the FBI.

Jim Gatto, Adidas’ director of global sports marketing, was arrested for paying out of bribes to get multiple players to suit up for schools the brand sponsors.

“Today, we became aware that federal investigators arrested an Adidas employee. We are learning more about the situation. We’re unaware of any misconduct and will fully cooperate with authorities to understand more,” the brand wrote in a statement emailed to Footwear News today.

Also named in the documents are Merl Code, an Adidas employee; former member of ASM Sports’ management team Christian Dawkins; an AAU team program director Jonathan Brad Augustine; investment adviser Munish Sood; and former NBA and NCAA official, and founder of Thompson Bespoke Clothing, Rashan Michel.

The investigation founf Gatto, Code, Dawkins, Augustine and Sood made bribes multiple high school players, including one payout of $100,000 for a commitment to play at an Adidas-sponsored school, and another for $150,000 payout for the high school player to play at an Adidas-sponsored school as well as commit to use Dawkins’ service and sign with Adidas once a pro.

Although coaches from four schools and Adidas employees were listed in the documents, none of those schools are sponsored by the brand: Auburn is aligned with Under Armour, and Arizona, Oklahoma State and USC are all with Nike.