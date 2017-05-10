NBA Star Manu Ginobili Shuts Down James Harden With Incredible Game-Winning Block

San Antonio Spurs shooting guard Manu Ginobili blocks Houston Rockets guard James Harden to secure an overtime win in Game 5 of the Western Conference Semi-Finals. AP/REX/Shutterstock

While the Golden State Warriors have already secured their spot in the NBA Playoffs Western Conference Finals, the Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs are still battling it out in a neck-and-neck series.

Last night, the Spurs managed to take a 3-2 lead after an 110-107 overtime win thanks to a must-watch block by veteran guard Manu Ginobili.

With just one second left on the clock, Rockets star James Harden scrambled to let off a three-pointer which could’ve tied the game and forced a double overtime scenario. But Harden’s hopeful shot was foiled by Ginobili, who swept in from behind to unleash the block heard round the world.

Along with the clutch defensive play, Ginobili chipped in 12 points, 7 rebounds and 5 assists — and he wasn’t even in the Spurs’ starting lineup.

Ginobili wore his go-to sneaker, the Nike Zoom KD 9, during the Game 5 win. Although nike.com no longer carries the white-and-black colorway worn by Ginobili, other styles can be purchased now for $104.97.

Nike Zoom KD 9, $104.97; nike.com

The Nike Zoom KD 9 worn by Manu Ginobili. Nike

Game 6 of the Western Conference Semi-Finals till take place Thursday from Houston at 8 p.m. ET.

